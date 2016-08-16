Log in • Blog

Tabledo

Create dynamic websites automatically using data from your spreadsheets as content

Key features available for every account

Update content

Connect a spreadsheet with data once. Use «Sync» button to submit updates.

Make a standalone project

Use a custom domain to present a project under your own brand.

Collect subscribers

Connect Mailchimp to show a subscription form.

Change settings

Add Google Analytics id, choose color scheme, insert custom code to header and footer sections.

Change templates (soon)

Choose the right template to show data and bring value to customers.

Create more sites (soon)

Automatically create up to 5 websites per account.

How does it work?

Take a look at video tutorial or read a step-by-step guide

 

Gallery

Some of our favorite projects made with Tabledo

Run On Mac

Run On Mac

A collection of games you can enjoy on Mac.

Startup Pitch Decks

Startup Pitch Decks

A curated collection of well-designed fundraising pitch decks from the world's top companies and up-and-coming startups.

Groundera

Groundera

A collection of indie books by entrepreneurs on marketing, sales, data, management, SaaS-business, startups in general etc. 90% of books are free to download.

Telegram Channels

Telegram Channels

The best content channels in Telegram with audience more than 1500 readers.

Freebusiness.Tools

Freebusiness.Tools

Over 500 business tools you can use for free.
Fastnomad

Fastnomad

This site ranks backpacks for digital nomads to categorize them by Best, Cheap or Lightweight.

Simple pricing

$5/month after 14-day trial period

